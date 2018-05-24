2 expected to change pleas in Des Moines slaying

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Two people charged in last summer’s slaying of a Des Moines high school student are expected to change their pleas.

Polk County District Court records say 19-year-old Daniel Lamay and 30-year-old Crystal Lee are due in court Wednesday for a plea hearing and sentencing. The records don’t say what charge or charges are involved. So far both have pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder.

They and 20-year-old Malik Mandujano are accused in the Aug. 22 fatal shooting of 19-year-old Noah Campbell outside a Des Moines convenience store. Mandujano also has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder. He’s scheduled to begin trial July 16.