Authorities Ask for Public’s Help Locating Vehicle Involved in Fatal Hit-And-Run

Rear view mirror of suspected vehicle

LINCOLN COUNTY, S.D. – The Lincoln County Sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help in locating a vehicle they say was involved in a fatal hit-and-run last night.

Authorities say at around 7:45 p.m., 34-year-old Tessa Jacobs was walking on 473rd Avenue between 278th and 279th just north of Worthing. They say she was struck by a vehicle traveling southbound.

Jacobs was reported missing after she didn’t return home from work.

Authorities used tracking dogs and discovered Jacobs in a ditch this morning.

Authorities describe the vehicle as a 1999-2006 Chevrolet Silverado pickup with damage to the right side front and a missing passenger rear view mirror.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s office at 605-764-5651