Barth wants Augie to continue with winning mentality
Mark Ovenden,
SIOUX FALLS, SD… The Augustana baseball team left Thursday for the Division II College World Series in Cary, NC. Freshman standout Jordan Barth who was MVP of the NSIC tournament just wants his team to continue with it’s winning mentality when they face Southern New Hampshire Saturday at 2:00 in their first game of the Series which features 2 brackets. Southern Florida and Southern Indiana are the other teams in Augie’s bracket with the winner advancing to next Saturday’s title game on June 2nd.

