Garfield Middle School Students Get a Taste of High School

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The adjustment kids make from middle school to high school is a big one.

Today, 25 select middle school students got to take a look at Washington High School. The Garfield Middle School students earned their way there showing high character and leadership skills.

Washington students gave a tour of all that high school had to offer. The middle schoolers that got a look at the big leagues, also got a taste of it, having lunch at the high school.

Garfield Principle, Kristin Skogstad said she hopes the kids will learn a lot from experiences throughout the community.

“Well one of our goals with our leader lunch is to provide opportunities for kids to see the world around them, and to help them set their goals high,” said said Skogstad.

This was the first time Garfield and Washington have done this. While the Leader Lunch program is monthly, the hope today’s event happens each year moving forward.