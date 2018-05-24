Iowa seniors may be barred from graduation following prank

FORT MADISON, Iowa (AP) – Some southeast Iowa high school students may be banned from graduating next month after a senior prank that officials say crossed the line and became criminal.

The Fort Madison Police Department says 19 Fort Madison High School seniors broke into the school Sunday.

School officials on Monday discovered the school covered in toilet paper, Vaseline and posters, some featuring obscenities. Students also threw water balloons inside the building, tied the front doors shut with rope and burned toilet paper rolls outside.

The students were identified through video surveillance and given 13-day out-of-school suspensions.

School Board President Tim Wondra says students were warned in advance that a “senior prank” would result in losing permission to attend graduation.

Some parents say they’ll appeal the suspension decision to the board.