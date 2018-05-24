Nilsen’s coach knew this would happen

Nilsen's coach knew this would happen

VERMILLION, SD… The USD track team is in Sacramento, CA for the West Prelims hoping to qualify as many of their 18 athletes for Eugene, OR as possible. One of those will almost certainly be sophomore pole vaulter Chris Nilsen who’s had an amazing spring with a personal best of just under 19′ 3″. While Chris was excited by the jump, he wasn’t expecting it to happen this quickly in his career. His coach Derek Miles wasn’t surprised at all.