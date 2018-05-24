OG Girls, Natalie Poppens Are City Golf Champs

OG Girls, Natalie Poppens Are City Golf Champs

SIOUX FALLS, SD… Thursday was the final round of the girl;s city golf tournament at Elmwood on a rather windy day. That made the 75 shot by Natalie Poppens of Roosevelt even more impressive as she went on to win the individual title by 6 shots with a 54 hole total of 243. Jenna Sutcliffe of OG was 2nd at 249 and her teammate Maddie Otta and Sunni Josephson of the Riders both shot 25o. O’Gorman was team champion by 12 shots over Roosevelt.