Paramedics Plus Hosts Booster Seat Clinic for EMS Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Paramedics Plus in Sioux Falls is hosting a booster seat clinic today and tomorrow for EMS week.

Paramedics Plus, located at 4000 West 57th Street, will offer important booster seat safety tips if you stop by. One easy tip they give is “it’s not fine till they’re 4’9.”

Others include making sure the seat belt is tight on the hips, and the shoulder strap is not thrown behind them.

“There’s not always room to fit everything side by side in the vehicle, depending on the size of the vehicle. So, a lot of things are dependent which is why we like people to stop in so we can visit about all of those types of things,” said Scott Christensen with Paramedics Plus.

They will be running another clinic again tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.