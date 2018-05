Saturday: SF Humane Society’s 19th Annual Cruisin’ for Critters Poker Run

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Sioux Falls Area Humane Society is inviting all motorcycle enthusiasts and animal lovers to join in an annual tradition to help pets across the Sioux Empire find their forever home.

The 19th annual Cruisin for Critters Poker Run takes place this Saturday. Allie for the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society joins us in the studio to tell us what’s planned.