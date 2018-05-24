Scoreboard Thursday, May 24th

Mark Ovenden,
College Baseball

Summit League Tournament
(Elimination game in Tulsa, OK)

SDSU 8, Western Illinois 4 *Schneider, Kjolsing back to back HR’s

American Association

Explorers 6, Canaries 4 (7th) *Grayson 2-run HR

Girls Golf

City Tournament
Final Round @ Elmwood

1004-O’Gorman (324 today)
1016-Roosevelt (325 today)
1210-Lincoln (387 tody)
1216-Washington (394 today)

243-Natalie Poppens (RHS) *75 today
249-Jenna Sutcliffe (OG)
250-Maddie Otta (OG), Sunni Josephson (RHS)

ESPN Championship

306-Aberdeen
335-Yankton
345-Pierre
346-Brandon Valley
354-Mitchell

73-Sydney Wirebaugh (A)
75-Cassidy Gough (A)
76-Liz Duncan (BV)

Region 1-A

369-Madison
401-Sisseton
411-Dell Rapids
420-M-C-M
429-Milbank

86-Myah Maxwell (M), Courtney Heath (S)
87-Kaitlyn Greenhoff (DR), Kelsey Heath (S)

