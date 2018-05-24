UPDATE: Arrest Made In Fatal Hit-And-Run

WORTHING, S.D. – UPDATE 6:25 P.M. A suspect is in custody after a 34-year-old woman was killed in a hit-and-run Wednesday night near in Worthing.

Lincoln County Sheriff Dennis Johnson says Christian Dixon, 21, of Sioux Falls, was arrested late Thursday afternoon on first degree manslaughter charges. Authorities say the suspect vehicle, a 1999 Chevy Silverado, was located in southwest Sioux Falls.

An initial court appearance is still pending. He is currently being held without bond.

The investigation is still ongoing – anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

WORTHING, S.D. – A family is mourning the loss of a woman who died in a hit-and-run. Authorities say a driver hit and killed 34-year-old Tessa Jacobs from Worthing.

Now, Lincoln County sheriffs are searching for the alleged driver, and they’re asking for your help. KDLT’s Allison Royal tells us what signs to look for.

It’s only been a matter of hours since Travis Jacobs lost his sister, Tessa. Their last memory together is having fun, taking a yoga class on Monday night. That’s how he’ll remember his smiling sister.

“Unbelievably happy, funny human being, like if you could….she just loved life,” said Travis.

Tessa loved to go for walks outdoors. She would often spend some time outside walking along gravel roads.

“She thought it was very important to take care of herself physically and mentally and spiritually and emotionally, but she also loved taking care of people,” said Travis.

In fact, Tessa was walking around 7:45 PM when her family says she went missing. Tessa was walking on 473rd Avenue between 278th Street and 277th Street just north of Worthing.

She never returned home.

Late Wednesday night, her family reported her missing to the Lincoln County Sheriff. Sheriffs found her body on Thursday morning with the help of search dogs from another county.

“[We] had search dogs also come to the scene and it was actually one of the dogs that located the victim in the ditch, about oh, right about dawn,” said Lincoln County Sheriff Dennis Johnson.

Now, sheriffs are asking for your help to identify the alleged driver. This passenger rear view mirror could be the clue to locating the alleged driver.

Look out for someone driving a 1999 to 2006 vehicle with a missing right side passenger mirror. It could be a Chevy Silverado pick up, or an SUV, like a Tahoe, Suburban, or Yukon.

“They took somebody out of this world physically who did so much for other people,” said Travis. “It’s just a messed up thing.”

Johnson says a forensic pathologist will examine Tessa’s body.

At this time, authorities are not sure whether or not drugs or alcohol were a factor in this case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s office at 605-764-5651.