State A Baseball Preview

SIOUX FALLS, SD… The State “A” High School Baseball tournament is Saturday at Sioux Falls Stadium where the top 4 teams advanced last weekend by winning region championship. Dan Hughes of O’Gorman really likes the new playoff set-up which made it much easier for the best 4 teams to make the state tournament. And Brandon Valley coach Jeremy VanHeel feels any one of the teams that are left (BV, OG, Roosevelt and Pierre) could win the title Saturday night.