State Pays $1.5 Million in Closure to 2015 Lawsuit

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — A nearly three-year long legal battle involving a former South Dakota DCI agent appears to be over.

The ex-agent says she was supposed to be paid more than one million dollars last month, but it didn’t come until Wednesday.

Former agent Laura Kaiser was owed more than $1.5 million dollars from a 2015 lawsuit she filed against the director of the DCI for discrimination and retaliation.

She’s speaking out hoping to get the facts straight.

“When I saw these jabs well say, saying this is a big conspiracy. Let’s just stick to the facts. I mean if you would have paid me when you wrote the checks we wouldn’t be here,” says Kaiser.

The lawsuit stemmed from alleged sexual harassment Kaiser received in 2011 from a co-worker on a Drug Task Force in Aberdeen.

According to court documents, Kaiser reported the allegations, was demoted and then relocated.

The documents also allege that the DCI prevented Kaiser from finding other employment after she resigned in 2012, by misrepresenting her performance.

“There’s really not a lot of relief, and I’m speaking out and I know what happens when you stand up, and I know the retaliation that comes,” says Kaiser.

Last December a jury ruled in favor of Kaiser. An agreement was reached between the state and Kaiser for the state to pay her $1.5 million for mental anguish, lost wages and lost benefits.

After not receiving the money, Kaiser filed a motion last week to enforce the payment.

“The checks were written out for the end of March, and yet we’re not going to give them to you until June 8th. I don’t want to speculate but when the primary’s the 5th and you’re going to pay me the 8th. It’s upsetting. Let me go on with my life,” says Kaiser.

Kaiser received that payment Wednesday which amounted to about $800,000.

“Whether it drug out it absolutely did. I was told multiple times today is the day and it never was I wouldn’t be standing here with two cardboard checks if it wasn’t for the judge saying enough,” says Kaiser.

While the process was long Kaiser says she’s glad that it led her to justice.

The attorney general’s office, which oversees the DCI, released a statement saying:

“The case and the settlement were handled by the Governor’s Office of Risk Management and the State’s Insurance Company. The settlement paperwork was finalized on Monday, and therefore the payment was not delayed.”