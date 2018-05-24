Trump administration defends Keystone pipeline

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) – Attorneys for the Trump administration have asked a judge to let TransCanada Corporation move forward with the disputed Keystone XL oil sands pipeline.

President Barack Obama rejected the 1,179-mile pipeline, saying it could exacerbate climate change.

President Donald Trump revived the project last year, citing its potential to create jobs and advance energy independence.

Environmentalists and Native American groups on Thursday asked U.S. District Judge Brian Morris to halt the project.

Morris did not immediately rule.

Government attorneys assert the change by Trump reflected a policy shift that elevated energy security and economic development over climate change concerns.

Keystone XL would transport Canadian crude through Montana and South Dakota to Nebraska.