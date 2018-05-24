X’s Complete Sweep of Canaries at Cage

SIOUX FALLS, SD… For the second time in 3 games the Canaries dug a huge hole in the first inning and couldn’t recover. Sioux City scored 5 times before the Birds even came the plate and went on to win 10-4. Chris Grayson hit a 2-run HR to get them right back in the game but they could get no closer than 2 runs. Blake Schmit had 3 hits and 2 RBI’s, but the pitching staff struggled throughout the 3-game sweep by the Explorers. The Birds were out-scored 25-9 in the 3-game series and fell to 2-4 for the season. After a great first start, Joe Bircher barely escaped the first inning. The Canaries hit the road for Winnipeg where they will play the Goldeyes next.

