Augustana’s Wylie & Blank Named All-Americans

Helped Lead Vikings To College World Series

MARSHALL, Minn. — Senior right hander Jacob Blank and junior designated hitter Lucas Wylie – who are both student-athletes on the Augustana baseball team competing in Saturday’s Division II College World Series – earned All American honors by the D2CCA Friday afternoon.

Blank was named to the second team while Wylie garnered honorable mention honors.

Blank, a native of Gretna, Neb., is 8-0 on the year with a 1.98 ERA in 72.2 innings pitched. He’s punched out 88 batters while allowing just 11 walks during his senior season. Blank’s ERA ranks him 17th nationally and third in the NSIC (among pitchers with 10 or more appearances). The 2017 NCWBA Pitcher of the Year owns the eighth best strikeout-to-walk ratio in the country.

Wylie leads the Vikings with 10 home runs on the year and is third on the squad with a .363 batting average. Additionally, the Sioux Falls Washington product has nine doubles, 34 RBI and has scored 24 times for Augustana.

The Division II Conference Commissioners Association (CCA) encourages and promotes Division II athletics and high standards of sportsmanship as important elements of higher education. The CCA is a key communications link among the conferences as they discuss views, policies and regulations that impact Division II intercollegiate athletics and works closely with the NCAA as a communications channel to NCAA Division II member colleges and universities.

Augustana baseball begins their national title run when they take on Southern New Hampshire in their first game of the Division II College World Series Saturday at 2 p.m. (CT)

-Release Courtesy AU Athletics