Former Birds Batter Sioux Falls In Winnipeg

Canaries Ripped In First Road Game 13-1

WINNIPEG, MANITOBA — The Winnipeg Goldeyes plated seven runs in the second inning to take control of the game and went on to post a 13-1 win against the Sioux Falls Canaries.

The Goldeyes racked up 16 hits in the game from seven different batters. Seven of those hits came in the second inning when Winnipeg sent 13 batters to the dish, drew three walks, one hit by pitch and seven singles on the way to posting seven runs. On the night, 1B Reynaldo Rodriguez had a team-high four hits in five at-bats, scored three times and added an RBI. CF Reggie Abercrombie went 3-for-5 with five RBIs including a three-run home run in the fifth inning. DH David Bergin (2-for-3) hit a three-run shot of his own in the fourth.

On the mound, starting pitcher Kevin McGovern earned the win for working eight innings and allowing one run – a solo home run by C Maxx Garrett – on four hits.

-Recap Courtesy American Association