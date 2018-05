‘Lend An Arm, Save A Life’ Blood Drive

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – When you donate blood, you have an incredible and direct impact on the lives of local patients and hospitals.

From 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. the Community Blood Bank will be parked outside of Hu-Hot, and Scheels to collect your blood donations. All the donations stay local to help those in need throughout the Sioux Empire.

KDLT’s Simon Floss was live throughout the morning to find out more.

