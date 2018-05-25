Minnesota man killed in fiery North Dakota crash identified

THOMPSON, N.D. (AP) – Authorities have identified a Minnesota man who died after the pickup and trailer he was operating were rear-ended by a semitrailer on Interstate 29 in northeastern North Dakota.

The Highway Patrol says the pickup and trailer were pushed into the ditch and caught fire Wednesday evening in Grand Forks County. Fifty-seven-year old Wayne O’Connell of Shelly, Minnesota, died at the scene near Thompson.

The driver of the semitrailer wasn’t hurt. The patrol says the semi was hauling cattle, but none were injured or became loose.