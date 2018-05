Pine Ridge Mother Sentenced After Toddlers Found Emaciated

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The mother of two toddlers found emaciated on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in 2016 has been sentenced to three years in federal prison after violating probation. Thirty-five-year-old Darcel Featherman recently admitted to possessing methamphetamine in March. In addition to having her federal probation revoked, Featherman also faces drug charges in state court. Her daughters live with a foster family.