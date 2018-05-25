Prosecution Says Alcohol Was a Factor In Fatal Hit-And-Run

CANTON, S.D. – A mourning family is beginning to get answers.

Authorities arrested Christian Dixon, a 21-year-old Sioux Falls man, after a 34-year-old Tessa Jacobs was killed in a hit-and-run Wednesday night near Worthing.

Dixon appeared in court for the first time to face first degree manslaughter charges. KDLT’s Allison Royal was in the Lincoln County courtroom on Friday afternoon.

Dixon appeared in court on Friday, but a prosecutor says this isn’t his first run-in with the law.

Dixon is facing a class C felony, which comes with a maximum of life in prison.

He’s being held on $150,000 bond. If released, he’ll won’t be allowed to drive and will enter into a 24/7 program where he cannot consume alcohol.

Authorities searched for a suspect for hours on Thursday, until someone called in a tip that led them to Dixon’s truck, a 1999 Chevy Silverado.

“They saw the reports on some websites and a vehicle they thought matched that description was parked in their neighborhood,” said Lincoln County Sheriff Dennis Johnson.

Johnson says Dixon did not resist arrest “at all.”

A prosecutor said this hit-and-run also violates conditions from Dixon’s September 2017 DWI.

A prosecutor said that Dixon admitted to consuming alcohol before entering his truck on Wednesday.

As of Friday afternoon, Dixon did not have a lawyer. When a judge asked him if he planned to apply for court-appointed counsel, Dixon said, “haven’t really thought about it.”

A forensic pathologist examined Tessa Jacobs’ body on Friday morning. Officials are still processing Dixon’s truck for evidence. He’ll be in court again on Friday, June 8th.