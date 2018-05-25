Rolling Roosevelt Looks To Defend State Baseball Crown

Riders On Ten Game Win Streak

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The State A Baseball tournament will crown a champion at the Birdcage tomorrow.

Even if the Roosevelt Rough Riders defend their crown, it’ll kind of be the end of an era.

Tomorrow will mark the final games in a Roosevelt uniform for Gus Radel, Nick Hoekstra, and several other seniors who were the core of last year’s 33-0 state championship team. They admit that the pressure of defending the win streak led to some early season losses and struggle.

The Riders seem to have figure things out since, going into tomorrow’s semifinal with a ten game win streak.

Roosevelt opens play tomorrow with Brandon Valley, the last team from the state of South Dakota to defeat them (April 30th), tomorrow at noon.