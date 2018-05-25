South Dakota Tourism Officials Target Chinese Travelers

SOUTH DAKOTA – South Dakota tourism officials are targeting a foreign country with a big appetite for international travel.

State officials are working with a marketing company in China to try to attract the millions of Chinese tourists who come to the United States each year.

In 2016, nearly three million Chinese residents visited the US, the third largest number of tourists behind Japan and the United Kingdom, with the numbers increasing each year.

The goal is to make sure Chinese travelers see what South Dakota has to offer before they decide on specific US destinations.