St. Michael’s Students Place Flags to Honor Veterans

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Memorial Day weekend is a time to thank and pay respects to past, and present veterans.

6th graders from St. Michael’s School helped place American flags at the grave stones of veterans today. This was the sixth year St. Michael’s has partnered with the VFW. Memorial Day always brings heavy traffic, and this act of service is something they have seen the students take with them as they get older.

“It makes a lasting impression on them, no doubt about it.When you come out here and look at the thousands of veterans that are buried here, of the over ten thousand buried here. Theres a lot of veterans that gave up their lives for us,” said St. Michael’s Cemetery Manager Dan Johnson.

St. Michael’s Cemetery will be holding a mass on Monday morning to honor veterans, starting at 9 a.m.