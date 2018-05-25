State Track & Field Begins Out West

Three Classes Combine For Final Day In Rapid City Tomorrow

RAPID CITY, STURGIS & SPEARFISH, S.D. — For the first time in three years the South Dakota High School State Track & Field meets belong to the west river.

The 2018 meet got underway in three separate locations on Friday afternoon and will combine tomorrow in Rapid City. Team standings after day one are posted below.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

H.S. TRACK & FIELD

STATE AA MEET @ STURGIS

BOYS’ TEAM STANDINGS

1. Lincoln (78)

2. Washington (41)

T3. Harrisburg (29)

T3. RC Central (29)

5. Aberdeen (23)

GIRLS’ TEAM STANDINGS

1. Brandon Valley (42.5)

2. Lincoln (42)

3. Watertown (39.5)

4. Yankton (33)

5. O’Gorman (23)

STATE A MEET @ SPEARFISH

BOYS’ TEAM STANDINGS

1. Lennox (33)

2. West Central (30)

3. St. Thomas More (26.5)

4. Beresford (26)

5. Custer (24)

GIRLS’ TEAM STANDINGS

1. St. Thomas More (31)

2. Custer (26.5)

3. Beresford (24)

4. Vermillion (23)

5. Dakota Valley (18)

STATE B MEET @ RAPID CITY

BOYS’ TEAM STANDINGS

T1. Bison (24)

T1. James Valley Christian (24)

3. Sully Buttes (21)

T4. De Smet (17)

T4. Eureka/Bowdle (17)

GIRLS’ TEAM STANDINGS

1. Deubrook (54)

2. Ipswich (35.5)

3. Wall (24)

4. Newell (22)

5. Estelline/Hendricks (21.5)