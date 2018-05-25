State Track & Field Begins Out West
Three Classes Combine For Final Day In Rapid City Tomorrow
RAPID CITY, STURGIS & SPEARFISH, S.D. — For the first time in three years the South Dakota High School State Track & Field meets belong to the west river.
The 2018 meet got underway in three separate locations on Friday afternoon and will combine tomorrow in Rapid City. Team standings after day one are posted below.
H.S. TRACK & FIELD
STATE AA MEET @ STURGIS
BOYS’ TEAM STANDINGS
1. Lincoln (78)
2. Washington (41)
T3. Harrisburg (29)
T3. RC Central (29)
5. Aberdeen (23)
GIRLS’ TEAM STANDINGS
1. Brandon Valley (42.5)
2. Lincoln (42)
3. Watertown (39.5)
4. Yankton (33)
5. O’Gorman (23)
STATE A MEET @ SPEARFISH
BOYS’ TEAM STANDINGS
1. Lennox (33)
2. West Central (30)
3. St. Thomas More (26.5)
4. Beresford (26)
5. Custer (24)
GIRLS’ TEAM STANDINGS
1. St. Thomas More (31)
2. Custer (26.5)
3. Beresford (24)
4. Vermillion (23)
5. Dakota Valley (18)
STATE B MEET @ RAPID CITY
BOYS’ TEAM STANDINGS
T1. Bison (24)
T1. James Valley Christian (24)
3. Sully Buttes (21)
T4. De Smet (17)
T4. Eureka/Bowdle (17)
GIRLS’ TEAM STANDINGS
1. Deubrook (54)
2. Ipswich (35.5)
3. Wall (24)
4. Newell (22)
5. Estelline/Hendricks (21.5)