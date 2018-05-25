Weinstein attorney: He’ll be exonerated

NEW YORK (AP) – Harvey Weinstein’s lawyer says he believes the movie mogul will ultimately be exonerated of rape and other sex charges against him in New York.

Attorney Benjamin Brafman says Weinstein vehemently denies the charges and will fight to get them dismissed. And Brafman says he doesn’t think a jury would believe Weinstein’s accusers – if potential jurors are “not consumed by the movement that seems to have consumed this case.”

Allegations from dozens of women against the once-powerhouse producer catalyzed what became known as the #MeToo movement, a national reckoning about sexual misconduct.

Weinstein was arraigned Friday on charges stemming from encounters with two women.

He was released on $1 million bail and left a courthouse through a back door. He agreed to electronic monitoring and to stay within New York and Connecticut.