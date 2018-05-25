Wild Water West Set to Have Record Breaking Opening Weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sunshine and borderline hot temperatures make going to a water park sound perfect.

Wild Water West opened today, so you don’t have to wait. They open each year on Memorial Day weekend, but they haven’t seen this perfect of weather on this particular weekend in a long time.

With all the sunshine and temperatures expected in the 90’s, Wild Water West could see a record opening weekend.

“So every single day we’re checking the forecast, checking to see how warm it is. So absolutely we’re anxious, we’re excited, you know you’re cautious because you have new staffers coming in,” said Marketing Manager Emily McNamara.

Extra staff and more training is one way to prep for a record breaking weekend. Wild Water West has a goal of over 15,000 people walking through their gates this weekend.