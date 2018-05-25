World Series Format Could Give Augustana Pitchers A Big Advantage

Vikings 3rd Ranked Staff Will Get Plenty Of Rest Between Games

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — It’s almost time for the Augustana to take the field in the Division Two College World Series.

And time itself could be a key factor toward the Vikings winning a national championship.

For an Augie team used to playing as many as four games in two days, the scheduling format of the World Series will see them have several days off between games they play. That could be a huge advantage for a Viking team that thrives on a pitching staff ranked third in the country with a 2.90 team ERA.

Augustana opens the College World Series tomorrow at 2 PM against Southern New Hampshire in Cary, North Carolina.