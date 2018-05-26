Canaries Top Winnipeg In Ten Innings

Birds Pick Up First Road Win 6-5
Zach Borg,
WINNIPEG, MANITOBA  —   Chris Jacobs’ two-out single in the 10th inning was the difference for the Sioux Falls Canaries in picking up their first road win of 2018, 6-5 at Winnipeg.

Jacobs went 2-4 on the game with the RBI single.  The Canaries had built a 5-1 lead through the first three and a half innings highlighted by Chris Grayson’s three-run double and Tyler Wolfe’s solo homerun.  Ryan Fritze worked 1.1 scoreless innings of relief while James Jones picked up his second save.

The Canaries (3-5) and Goldeyes play the rubber game of the series tomorrow at 1 PM.

Click on the video viewer for tonight’s highlights!

