Canton Volunteer Fire Department Warns of Phone Scam

CANTON, S.D. – The Canton Volunteer Fire Department is warning people in the area of a recent phone scam involving donations for the fire department.

The department says they were notified of the scam this weekend.

The callers are asking people to make donations for the local fire department.

However, the Canton Volunteer Fire Department says it does not solicit donations over the phone, and advises people not to give out any personal or banking information.