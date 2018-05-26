Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Overnight Crash in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A motorcyclist is hospitalized with serious injuries following an overnight crash in northwest Sioux Falls.

Officers were called to the area of W. 60th St. North and N. Marion Road for a motorcycle crash just before 2 a.m. Saturday.

On arrival, crews located an injured subject in the roadway, who was then transported via ambulance to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Authorities say it appears to be a single vehicle accident, but the investigation is on-going.