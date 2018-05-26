Scoreboard Saturday, May 26th
MLB
Twins @ Seattle (*9:10 PM)
American Association
Canaries @ Winnipeg (*6:10 PM)
Expedition League
Hub City @ Pierre (*6:35 PM)
College Baseball
Summit League Tournament Championship Game @ Tulsa, OK
Oral Roberts 11, SDSU 3
NCAA Division Two College World Series @ Cary, N.C.
Augustana 6, Southern New Hampshire 2 (*6th Inning)
H.S. Track & Field
State AA Meet @ Rapid City
Boys’ Team Standings
1. Lincoln (174-3rd Straight Team Title)
2. RC Central (79.5)
3. Brandon Valley (74)
4. Washington (66)
5. Watertown (63)
Girls’ Team Standings
1. Brandon Valley (108.5)
2. Lincoln (94)
3. Yankton (72)
4. RC Stevens (65)
5. RC Central (55)
State A Meet @ Rapid City
Boys’ Team Standings
1. St. Thomas More (109.5)
2. SF Christian (80)
3. Lennox (49)
4. West Central (48)
5. Tri-Valley (47)
Girls’ Team Standings
1. St. Thomas More (83)
2. Belle Fourche (52)
3. Vermillion (51)
4. Parker (47)
5. West Central (46)
State B Meet @ Rapid City
Boys’ Team Standings
1. Freeman (46)
2. Viborg-Hurley (42)
T3. Gregory (37)
T3. Wall (37)
5. Chester (34.5)
Girls’ Team Standings
1. Deubrook (84-2nd Straight Team Title))
2. Ipswich (58.5)
3. Newell (47)
4. Colman-Egan (37)
5. Avon (32)
H.S. Baseball
State A Tournament @ Sioux Falls
Semifinals
Brandon Valley 4, Roosevelt 2
Pierre 5, O’Gorman 3
Championship
Pierre vs. Brandon Valley (*5:00 PM)