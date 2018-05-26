STATE AA TRACK-Lincoln Boys Three-Peat While Brandon Valley Dethrones Patriot Girls

Brandon Valley's Braiden Peterson Sweeps Sprints

RAPID CITY, S.D. — For the third straight season and fourth time in five years, the Lincoln Patriot boys’ squad has won the State AA Track & Field Championship. The same could not be said for the Patriots girls. They were denied a third straight title at the hands of Brandon Valley on Saturday afternoon during the final day of competition in Rapid City.

Brandon Valley’s Braiden Peterson might have had the most impressive day of any competitor, sweeping the sprints (100, 200 and 400 meter runs) as well as adding a relay title in the 4×400.

Click on the video viewer for highlights from the State AA Track & Field meet! Team standings are below.

Boys’ Team Standings

1. Lincoln (174-3rd Straight Team Title)

2. RC Central (79.5)

3. Brandon Valley (74)

4. Washington (66)

5. Watertown (63)

Girls’ Team Standings

1. Brandon Valley (108.5)

2. Lincoln (94)

3. Yankton (72)

4. RC Stevens (65)

5. RC Central (55)