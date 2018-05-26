STATE B TRACK-Freeman Boys Fly To Title As Deubrook Girls Repeat

Dolphin Girls And Ipswich Finish 1-2 For Second Straight Year

RAPID CITY, S.D. — At the State B Track & Field Meet in Rapid City the Deubrook girls won their second consecutive team title by nearly 30 points over runner up Ipswich, marking the second straight year those two schools finished one and two. On the boy’s side it was Freeman edging Viborg Hurley for the title.

Click on the video viewer for highlights from the State B Meet! Team Scores are below.

H.S. Track & Field

State B Meet @ Rapid City

Boys’ Team Standings

1. Freeman (46)

2. Viborg-Hurley (42)

T3. Gregory (37)

T3. Wall (37)

5. Chester (34.5)

Girls’ Team Standings

1. Deubrook (84-2nd Straight Team Title))

2. Ipswich (58.5)

3. Newell (47)

4. Colman-Egan (37)

5. Avon (32)