STATE A BASEBALL-Brandon Valley Claims Championship Over Pierre

Lynx Win Title Game 5-2
Zach Borg,
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.  —  The Brandon Valley Lynx claimed the 2018 South Dakota State A Baseball Championship with a 5-2 victory over Pierre on Saturday afternoon at the Birdcage in Sioux Falls.

Trey Hubers drove in a pair of runs while Dayne Peyton worked a complete game striking out two.

Earlier in the day the Lynx dethroned defending state champion Roosevelt 4-2 in the semifinals.

Click on the video viewer for highlights and reaction!

