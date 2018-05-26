STATE A BASEBALL-Brandon Valley Claims Championship Over Pierre

Lynx Win Title Game 5-2

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Brandon Valley Lynx claimed the 2018 South Dakota State A Baseball Championship with a 5-2 victory over Pierre on Saturday afternoon at the Birdcage in Sioux Falls.

Trey Hubers drove in a pair of runs while Dayne Peyton worked a complete game striking out two.

Earlier in the day the Lynx dethroned defending state champion Roosevelt 4-2 in the semifinals.

Click on the video viewer for highlights and reaction!