STATE BASEBALL-Brandon Valley & Pierre Upset Top Seeds In Semifinals

Lynx Beat Defending Champion Roosevelt 4-2, Govs Beat O'Gorman 5-3

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — It wasn’t a good day to be a top seed at the South Dakota State A Baseball Tournament.

Brandon Valley upended top seed and defending champion Roosevelt 4-2 in the first state semifinal on Saturday afternoon at the Birdcage in Sioux Falls. Pierre followed that up by defeating second seeded O’Gorman 5-3 in the second semifinal led by Peyton Zabel’s 16 strikeouts in 6 and 1/3 innings pitched.

The two teams will square off for the state championship tonight at 5:45 PM.

Click on the video viewer for semifinal highlights!