STATE A TRACK-St. Thomas More Sweeps Team Titles

SF Christian's Justus Adams Sweeps Hurdles Crowns

RAPID CITY, S.D. — One year after seeing Sioux Falls Christian end their run of consecutive State A Track & Field team titles, the St. Thomas More boys’ got revenge against the Chargers, besting them on Saturday afternoon in the final day of the championships to claim their third team crown in four years. The Cavalier girls made it a sweep for the STM programs by winning their fourth straight team title.

Click on the video viewer for highlights from the final day of the State A Track & Field meet! Team results are below.

H.S. TRACK & FIELD

State A Meet @ Rapid City

Boys’ Team Standings

1. St. Thomas More (109.5)

2. SF Christian (80)

3. Lennox (49)

4. West Central (48)

5. Tri-Valley (47)

Girls’ Team Standings

1. St. Thomas More (83)

2. Belle Fourche (52)

3. Vermillion (51)

4. Parker (47)

5. West Central (46)