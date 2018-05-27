Brandon Valley Proves Doubters Wrong In Winning First State Baseball Title

Lynx Defeated Defending Champion Roosevelt & Pierre Yesterday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Amongst a final four field at the State A Baseball Tournament which included the potent lineups of defending champion Roosevelt and O’Gorman, as well as the dominant pitching of Peyton Zabel-led Pierre, there weren’t a whole of people who expected Brandon Valley to come away with their first title.

Well the Lynx heard all the doubters and turned it into championship fuel.

After upsetting top seed Roosevelt 4-2 in the semifinals yesterday, the Lynx knocked off Pierre 5-2 in the title game to claim their first state baseball championship. They did it primarily with a pitching staff gave up just nine runs in their four tournament wins, making it even sweeter to defy the odds, namely a Twitter poll, which said theirs were slim.