COLLEGE WORLD SERIES-Augustana Edges Top Seeded Florida Southern

Vikings Win 50th Game Of The Season And Remain Unbeaten With 6-5 Victory

CARY, N.C. — Augustana’s 50th win of the 2018 season was their wildest, and most important, one of them all.

Fueled by mistakes by top seed Florida Southern, the Vikings built a 5-0 lead through two innings and held off the Mocs rally to win 6-5 at the College World Series on Sunday night in Cary, North Carolina.

Augustana (50-9) remains unbeaten in the tournament and advances to the championship of their half of the bracket on Thursday at 6 PM. The Vikings will face the winner of Wednesday’s elimination game between Southern New Hampshire and either UC-San Diego or Columbus State. Whichever of those three teams advances would have to defeat Augustana twice to advance to the National Championship round, while the Vikings would need to win just once.

The game got off to a bizarre start when Florida Southern pitcher J.J. Niekro balked in a pair of runs in the first inning that gave Augustana a 2-0 lead. In the second inning Ryan Mennsen hit a one-out solo homerun to up the Vikings advantage to 3-0. The Vikings got two on with two out when another error by the Mocs would lead to two runs. Sam Baier’s fly ball to left field was dropped by Christian Maglich, allowing two runs to score and giving Augie a 5-0 lead.

The top seeded Mocs began chipping away, scoring two in the fifth inning and two more in the sixth inning to get within 5-4. JT Mix hit an RBI single in the bottom of the sixth to give the Vikings a 6-4 lead. It was an insurance run that proved crucial as Austin Mauer led off the 8th inning with a homerun that sliced the Vikings lead to 6-5.

David Flattery got the win after pitching five innings and allowing two runs, three hits while striking out 6. Closer Zach Reeg came on in the 8th inning and picked up the save after working the final 1.2 innings, including stranding the tying run at third base in the 9th inning.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!