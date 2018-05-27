COLLEGE WORLD SERIES-Mitzel’s Complete Game Preserves Augie Bullpen For Sunday

Vikings Second World Series Game Moved Up

CARY, N.C. — The advantage of having time off between games at the College World Series for Augustana’s pitching staff is, for the moment, gone.

With rain expected tomorrow in North Carolina, Augie’s second World Series game with Florida Southern has been bumped up to this evening at 6 PM.

Fortunately for the Vikings, Tyler Mitzel made sure the bullpen would be fresh on short notice. The Roosevelt alum threw a complete game, striking out 10 and allowing just four hits to lead Augie to a 5-2 win over Southern New Hampshire yesterday. It’s almost unprecedented when you consider that Mitzel waited through an hour and 45 minute rain delay in the 5th, and came back after to finish the game.