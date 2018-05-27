Custer Authorities Investigating Vandalism to Popular Black Hills “Poet’s Table”
CUSTER, S.D. – The Custer County Sheriff’s Office and Custer State Park law enforcement were notified Sunday morning about social media posts regarding Poet’s Table being damaged and stolen.
Both agencies are investigating the reports and will provide more information as it becomes available.
If you have information about the identity of the people or vehicle in the pictures please contact Custer County Sheriff’s Office dispatch at 605-673-8176.