Custer Authorities Investigating Vandalism to Popular Black Hills “Poet’s Table”

Anndrea Anderson,
Share This:

CUSTER, S.D. – The Custer County Sheriff’s Office and Custer State Park law enforcement were notified Sunday morning about social media posts regarding Poet’s Table being damaged and stolen.

Both agencies are investigating the reports and will provide more information as it becomes available.

If you have information about the identity of the people or vehicle in the pictures please contact Custer County Sheriff’s Office dispatch at 605-673-8176.

The Custer County Sheriff's Office and Custer State Park law enforcement were notified this morning about the posts…

Posted by Custer County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, May 27, 2018

 

You Might Also Like