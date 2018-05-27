New Horse-drawn Museum Opens in Volga

VOLGA S.D.- A farmer from Brookings County had a passion for the old ways of farming, with horse-drawn machinery. His dream was to build a place to showcase the old tools that he worked hard to preserve. He died in 2015, but a museum with his machinery did open today in Volga, in his name, so that his legacy could live on.

Memories. For the Trooien family they are surrounded by them. They see their brother in the photos and they remember working on the old machinery with their uncle.

“A lot of family pictures here, a lot of farming family background,” said older brother, Phil Trooien.

Anytime they think about Trygve A. Trooien, they can now step inside his museum and see his legacy.

“Tryg would be real proud of this, he always had a love for horses and he liked the old vintage equipment. He was kind of a member of a dying breed of real farmers,” said younger brother, Rolland Trooien.

For all of Trygve’s life there was only one way to farm and that’s with horse-drawn machinery.

“Spend a lot of time and love and care to making machine work again. They always took some TLC to get back to operational and then he’d put it to use,” said nephew Todd Trooien.

He donated one hundred thousand dollars to the Brookings County Historical Society to make this happen, so people wouldn’t forget the horse drawn era of South Dakota from 1870 to 1940.

“You know horses were really apart of life just as automobiles are today and they were apart of the family for many farm families and they’ve just sort of been forgotten,” said Chuck Cecil, a member of the Brookings County Historical Society.

During the grand opening on May 27th, many people came out to see the displays and step back in time.

“It brings back memories for a lot of people say my age or older because they say ‘oh my parents did this or my parents did that,’ so it retains valuable history of the past for us,” said Phil Wagner, President of the Brookings County Historical Society.

As the Trooiens enjoy the family memories, they’re also excited to see how this museum will impact their community.

The Trygve A. Troomien Museum is one of six buildings housing historic items related to Brookings County. All buildings will be open from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., seven days a week this summer. Admittance is free.