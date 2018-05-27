STEM Event Inspires Young girls to Take Apart Electronics

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.-May 26th was the second annual Girls Breaker Day. It’s an event designed to expose girls to activities centered around STEM or science, technology, engineering and math.

“A couple years ago my daughter was taking things apart at home and she thought it was really neat and I thought well I bet a lot of girls don’t have an opportunity to take stuff apart. So I thought maybe we’ll create an event and invite girls to come out,” said event organizer, Will Buschee.

The girls broke open electronics and dissected them by cutting, and unscrewing pieces to learn what was inside.

“Kind of to see what’s available, to explore, learn, create,” said Buschee.

Once there was a tool in the girls’ hands there was no stopping them.

“I thought well I’ll take them for an hour and then I’ll take them swimming and we’ve been here now for two and a half hours and they don’t want to leave,” said Sara Baumgarten, a mother at the event.

Once they were done deconstructing, the girls were able to bring the parts home with them.

A token to always remind them that they can do anything they want to in life.

Although the event is over for the year, there will be other technology related events this summer, including a camp to teach kids hot to make video games. Click here for more information.