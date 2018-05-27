USD Sends Six & SDSU Sends One To NCAA Track & Field Championships

Qualifier Over The Weekend In Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, CA — The South Dakota Track & field progra will be sending a Division One record six competitors to the NCAA National Championships in Eugene Oregon June sixth through the ninth.

At the West Preliminary in Sacramento, sophomore and Parker native Zack Anderson qualified for the high jump with a leap of 7 feet and one inches. Also qualifying were sophomore Chris Nilsen, junior Jake David and sophomore Helen Falda in pole vault, junior Lara Boman in hammer throw, and Dell Rapids native Ben Hammer in discus.

South Dakota State will be represented in the 3,000 Meter Steeplechase by junior Rachel King.