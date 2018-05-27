Winnipeg Rallies Past Canaries To Take Series

Birds Drop Rubber Game 6-3

WINNIPEG, MANITOBA — The Winnipeg Goldeyes scored four late to defat the Sioux Falls Canaries 6-3 on Sunday.

Sioux Falls jumped out to an early 2-0 lead, scoring one in the top of the first on an RBI double by Chris Jacobs that scored Chris Grayson and scoring another in the following inning on an RBI single by Aaron Gretz.

Winnipeg answered by scoring in consecutive innings as well. Grant Heyman picked up an RBI in the bottom of the third with a bases loaded walk and Victor Cruzado drove in Jordan Ebert with a single in the bottom of the fourth to tie the game.

The Canaries reclaimed the lead in the top of the seventh with a solo-home run by Burt Reynolds, but it was short lived. David Bergin gave the lead back to the Goldeyes by hitting an RBI double in the bottom of the seventh and later scoring in the inning on an RBI single by Kevin Garcia. Winnipeg added two insurance runs in the eighth, before Victor Capellan closed the game and picked up a save by pitching a scoreless top of the ninth.

Shane Dawson was awarded the win after giving up three earned on eight hits while striking out five in seven innings of work.

-Recap Courtesy American Association