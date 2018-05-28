5 years, $93 million to clean up massive North Dakota spill

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) – A farm family in northwestern North Dakota is hoping to plant for the first time since a 2013 pipeline break sent some 840,000 gallons of oil oozing across their wheat field.

The Tesoro pipeline spill was discovered by Tioga farmer Steve Jensen in 2013. It has been called one of the largest onshore spills in U.S. history. The company says a lightning strike may have caused the rupture.

Crews have been working around the clock to deal with the spill since it occurred. More than 1.2 million tons of dirt has been removed and treated.

The Jensens intend to plant a cover crop this year on the spill-affected area to put nutrients in the soil, with hopes of a cash crop next year.