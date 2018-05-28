COLLEGE WORLD SERIES-Poised Vikings Stave Off Top Seeded Florida Southern

Vikings Advance To Bracket Championship

CARY, N.C. — About a month ago the Augustana Vikings briefly ascended to the number one ranking in Division Two baseball before promptly losing three of their next four.

Last night at the College World Series Augie showed the form that got them to number one by knocking off the number one seed in the tournament!

Ryan Menssen’s second inning homerun helped the Vikings build a 5-0 lead through two innings against Florida Southern. Winners of nine national championships, the Mocs rallied to get within 6-5, twice getting the tying run to third in the final two innings. Each time closer Zach Reeg slammed the door, picking up the save and advancing the 2-0 Vikings into the championship of their bracket.

And Augie will have a long wait till Thursday to see who they’ll face next. It’ll be either Southern New Hampshire, UC-San Diego or Columbus State. Whoever they play would have to beat them twice, while Augie would need just one win to advance to the national championship series.