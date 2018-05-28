Hoekstra Set To Swing Big Stick At Sioux Falls

Karl's TV & Appliance Athlete of the Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Being the son of a former SDSU baseball player had Nick Hoekstra swinging early.

“I probably picked up a bat for the first time when I was about two years old. He’s always taught me how to swing, he’s showed me MLB swings and stuff like that. He’s just always wanted to perfect my swing for me.” Roosevelt Senior Outfielder Nick Hoekstra says.

And it shows every time he’s at the plate.

“I would describe his swing as almost violent. He’s looking to damage on every single pitch. When he’s dialed in and swinging at the right pitches there’s nobody better.” Roosevelt Head Coach Joel Sage says.

Whether with Roosevelt or Renner in Legion, Nik has been one of the state’s best power hitters over the last two seasons, saving his biggest hits for the most important moments, like his walkoff grand slam in last year’s region championship against Mitchell.

“I just try to get as much into every swing as I can. Just always going all out.” Hoekstra says.

“Nick is a guy that’s just incredibly competitive. You watch him run down to first or try to leg out a double, he’s going to give it everything he has to the point he blew out a hamstring earlier.” Sage says.

He’ll take his swing and his hustle to the University of Sioux Falls next year.

“I love those big moments. They’re what I live for.” Nick says.

Where he hope to create a few more of those.