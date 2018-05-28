Illinois Man Wanted on Murder Charges Arrested in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A man wanted on murder charges in Illinois was arrested in Sioux Falls last night.

The US Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force in Sioux Falls arrested 28-year-old Jonathan Kelly just before 8:30 p.m. Authorities in Galesburg, Illinois issued a warrant for his arrest on three counts of murder last month.

Galesburg police say Kelly shot and killed 26-year-old Jenni McGruder as she was leaving a bar on April 1st. They say the mother of two was an innocent bystander to a fight that broke out inside the bar.

Kelly was arrested without incident.

He’s expected to face extradition procedures in South Dakota.