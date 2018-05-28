McCook Central Sophomore Earns National Title in Land Judging Competition

Associated Press,
Share This:

MITCHELL, S.D. – A high school student in eastern South Dakota has become a national champion after winning the National Land and Range Judging Contest. The Daily Republic reports that McCook Central High School sophomore Katelyn Winberg was awarded first place in homesite evaluation at the national competition held in Oklahoma City earlier this month. Land judging gives students the opportunity to learn about land productivity and conservation management.

Related Post

South Dakota Secretary Of Education To Retire In D...
New ‘Gold Card’ Permit May Make Gun Sh...
Brule County Man Sentenced To 75 Years In Kimball ...
First Gerber Baby with Down Syndrome Encourages Si...

You Might Also Like